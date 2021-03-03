Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Quash Conviction of Opposition Leaders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sam Rainsy talks with media at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, November 9, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government should immediately end politically motivated trials of opposition politicians and quash recent convictions, Human Rights Watch said today. The harassment and prosecutions by the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen are part of a continuing effort to prevent the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) from participating in future elections and the country’s political life. On March 1, 2021, the Phnom Penh…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


