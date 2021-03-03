Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attorney-General Christian Porter declares alleged rape 'did not happen' – and he won't stand down

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Attorney-General Christian Porter has identified himself as the minister accused of historical rape but declared categorically that the 1988 claimed assault “simply did not happen”.

A highly emotional Porter told a Perth he had not slept with the then 16-year-old who made the allegation more than three decades later. “We didn’t have anything of that nature happen between us,” he said.

Porter declared he was not standing down from his position as first law officer.

“If I stand down from my position as Attorney-General because of an allegation about something that…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We all hope for a 'good death'. But many aged-care residents are denied proper end-of-life care
~ Australia's recovery is V-shaped, but the GDP shows we've more to do
~ Has Christian Porter been subjected to a 'trial by media'? No, the media did its job responsibly
~ In Victoria, animal abuse may soon be considered a form of family violence. Here's why that matters
~ States should curb urban slaughter of civilians from explosive weapons
~ Guttered: a joyful immersion and subversion of expectations between the bowling lanes
~ Senator Hanson-Young's defamation win reminds us how the law can silence sexual slurs and raise survivors' voices
~ Pining for St Kilda instead of Moscow: The Cherry Orchard grapples with our cultural inheritance
~ Lots of law, not enough order — the government must be clearer about dealing with COVID rule-breakers
~ Biden is already carving out a different Middle East policy from Trump — and even Obama
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter