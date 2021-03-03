Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guttered: a joyful immersion and subversion of expectations between the bowling lanes

By Sarah Peters, Senior Lecturer in Drama, Flinders University
This new work from Restless Dance Theatre is staged in a bowling ally, and asks us to consider the possibilities of perspective.


© The Conversation -


