Human Rights Observatory

Senator Hanson-Young's defamation win reminds us how the law can silence sexual slurs and raise survivors' voices

By Jessica Lake, Research Fellow, Australian Catholic University
In 1886, a Victorian judge deplored the disregard given to women's rights in cases of sexual slander. Today, women are still fighting to protect their reputations and tell their stories.


