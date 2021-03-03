Tolerance.ca
Nigerian Victim Calls for Justice at Gambia Truth Commission

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Paul Omozemoje Enagameh of Nigeria who was arrested and forcibly disappeared in The Gambia in 2005. © photo courtesy of Enagameh family (Banjul) – A Nigerian man whose brother was among about 59 West African migrants killed in Gambia in 2005 by a paramilitary unit controlled by then-president Yahya Jammeh, told Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) on March 2, 2021 that he wants to see those responsible brought to justice. Gambian and international human rights groups have been monitoring the commission hearings, which began in January…


