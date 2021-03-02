Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Call to reinvestigate Azerbaijani editor’s murder after 16 years

By stagiaire-europe
NewsOn the 16th anniversary of Monitor newspaper editor Elmar Huseynov’s murder in Baku, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to reinvestigate the case because new evidence of mistakes and obstruction in the original investigation has just been published.Well known for his in-depth investigative reporting and his scathing criticism of the government, Huseynov was shot seven times in


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


