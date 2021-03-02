Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A billion years from now, a lack of oxygen will wipe out life on Earth

By Matthew Warke, Research Fellow, School of Earth & Environmental Sciences, University of St Andrews
Earth will not be able to support and sustain life forever. Our oxygen-rich atmosphere may only last another billion years, according to a new study in Nature Geoscience.

As our Sun ages, it is becoming more luminous, meaning that in the future Earth will receive more solar energy. This increased energy will affect the surface of the planet, speeding up the weathering of silicate…


© The Conversation -


