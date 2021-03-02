Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ's Climate Change Commission needs to account for the huge potential health benefits of reducing emissions

By Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Caroline Shaw, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of Otago
Jude Ball, Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Otago
Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Simon Hales, University of Otago
Tim Chambers, Senior Research Fellow in the Health Environment & Infection Research Unit (HEIRU), University of Otago
The Climate Change Commission’s recent draft report and recommendations has helped to kick-start an extremely important process.

But, as others have argued, there remain serious questions about its narrow view and lack of ambition in key areas.

In particular, the commission has not adequately considered the potential health benefits of climate change mitigation — that is, how reducing…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


