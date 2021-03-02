Think all your plastic is being recycled? New research shows it can end up in the ocean
By Monique Retamal, Research Principal, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Elsa Dominish, Senior Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Nick Florin, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Rachael Wakefield-Rann, Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Some plastic sent overseas for recycling ends up as pollution, or goes up in toxic smoke. But there are steps we can take to ensure our waste is processed as intended.
