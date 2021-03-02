Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cases of violence against French reporters

By paulinea
NewsIn the wake of a violent attack on 27 February in Reims, in northern France, against Christian Lantenois, a photographer with the L’Union-L’Ardennais regional newspaper, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has compiled a list of all the previous cases of violence against journalists in the past three years in France. None of the journalists on this list found themselves fighting for their life after the attack, as Christian Lantenois is now, but several were badly injured.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


