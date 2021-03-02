Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa looks likely to continue relying on power from fossil fuels for some time

By Galina Alova, Environmental Economist | Energy, Sustainable Finance and Machine Learning, University of Oxford
Philipp Trotter, Research Associate, Renewable Energy, University of Oxford
The narratives of “leapfrogging” to new technologies are pervasive when it comes to development in Africa. One example is skipping cord phones and landlines to advance directly from limited phone coverage to wide mobile phone usage. Another that’s frequently discussed is Africa’s potential for a quick transition to renewable energy.

This is important both from a climate change and an economic development…


© The Conversation


