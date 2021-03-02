Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women in boardrooms: there's been a jump forward, but the job is only half done

By Keith Cuthbertson, Professor of Finance, City, University of London
The push to more fairly represent women in UK boardrooms is making good progress, according to the final report of the independent Hampton-Alexander review. The boards of the UK’s largest 350 listed companies were at least 33% female on average by the end of 2020, in line with the review’s headline target.

When the review was started in 2016 by former GlaxoSmithKline chair Philip Hampton and the late Helen Alexander, former president of business association the CBI, only 25% in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 350 boardrooms…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


