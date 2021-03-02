Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A common soil pesticide cut wild bee reproduction by 89% – here's why scientists are worried

By Philip Donkersley, Senior Research Associate in Entomology, Lancaster University
Share this article
When you think of bees, a hive humming with activity probably comes to mind. But most of the world’s 20,000 bee species don’t call a hive home. These wild species lead solitary lives instead, and around 70% of them build nests underground where they raise their offspring on the nectar they gather from flowers.

Incredibly, almost all scientific understanding of how pesticides affect bees has came from testing domesticated honeybees,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cases of violence against French reporters
~ Call to reopen Azerbaijani editor’s murder investigation after 16 years
~ Mimicry and manipulation: how baby birds deceive their finch foster parents
~ Africa looks likely to continue relying on power from fossil fuels for some time
~ Yusuf Haji, the man with a chequered past who became known as a statesman and peacemaker
~ Why South Africa needs a new water agency
~ Infrastructure spend: insights from the effect of a bridge across the Zambezi on maize prices
~ 'Buttergate' debunked: No evidence butter is harder due to palm supplements for cows
~ A lack of oxygen will wipe out life on Earth in a billion years
~ Women in boardrooms: there's been a jump forward, but the job is only half done
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter