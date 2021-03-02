Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Post-Coup Legal Changes Erode Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Anti-coup protesters stage a sit-in demonstration, Mandalay, Myanmar, February 24, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s military government should reverse its post-coup d’etat revisions of legal protections for human rights in the country, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) and Human Rights Watch said today. Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC), appointed by the country’s military after it overthrew the elected civilian government on February 1, 2021, has dictated key revisions to the country’s legal system that criminalize even peaceful…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cases of violence against French reporters
~ Call to reopen Azerbaijani editor’s murder investigation after 16 years
~ Mimicry and manipulation: how baby birds deceive their finch foster parents
~ Africa looks likely to continue relying on power from fossil fuels for some time
~ Yusuf Haji, the man with a chequered past who became known as a statesman and peacemaker
~ Why South Africa needs a new water agency
~ Infrastructure spend: insights from the effect of a bridge across the Zambezi on maize prices
~ 'Buttergate' debunked: No evidence butter is harder due to palm supplements for cows
~ A lack of oxygen will wipe out life on Earth in a billion years
~ Women in boardrooms: there's been a jump forward, but the job is only half done
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter