Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At least eleven journalists currently held in Myanmar

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is dismayed by the sudden intensification of the ruling junta’s crackdown on journalists during the past three days, one month after the military coup in Myanmar on 1 February, and warns the junta of its responsibility in the eyes of history.In all, at least 28 journalist journalists have been arrested in the course of the past month of pro-democracy street protests, against which, after hesitating for weeks, the junta suddenly began m


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Radio reporter gunned on city street in central Somalia
~ The misty beauty of Jamaica’s Blue Mountains captured on camera
~ Lifting lockdown: how much should we listen to the views of business?
~ Hikikomori artists – how Japan's extreme recluses find creativity and self-discovery in isolation
~ Hong Kong: 'patriotism test' for public officials shows China's increasing assertiveness
~ Super shoes: Explaining athletics’ new technological arms race
~ Parkinson's disease: blood changes may occur years before diagnosis
~ Tobacco killed 500,000 Americans in 2020 – is it time to control cigarette-makers?
~ What's in a name for a vaccine campaign? Maybe the end of the pandemic
~ COVID-19 costs could push hospitals to rethink billions of dollars in wasted supplies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter