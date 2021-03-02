Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Radio reporter gunned on city street in central Somalia

By afroger
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a radio reporter’s murder yesterday by two gunmen in the city of Galkayo, in central Somalia, and calls on the Somali authorities to take urgent steps to improve journalists’ safety.Jamal Farah Adan, who freelanced for Radio Daljir, Radio Galkayo and Radio Garowe, three of the most important radio stations in the centre of the countr


© Reporters without borders -


