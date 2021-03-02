Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: 'patriotism test' for public officials shows China's increasing assertiveness

By Boyang Su, PhD Researcher, Lau China Institute, King's College London
Sophie Wushuang Yi, PhD Researcher in the Lau China Institute, King's College London
Share this article
Tensions are running high in Hong Kong after the pro-Beijing government charged 47 democracy activists and politicians with sedition under the controversial new national security law.

The group is accused of running what has been described as an unofficial “primary” poll in July last year in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The misty beauty of Jamaica’s Blue Mountains captured on camera
~ Lifting lockdown: how much should we listen to the views of business?
~ Hikikomori artists – how Japan's extreme recluses find creativity and self-discovery in isolation
~ Super shoes: Explaining athletics’ new technological arms race
~ Parkinson's disease: blood changes may occur years before diagnosis
~ Tobacco killed 500,000 Americans in 2020 – is it time to control cigarette-makers?
~ What's in a name for a vaccine campaign? Maybe the end of the pandemic
~ COVID-19 costs could push hospitals to rethink billions of dollars in wasted supplies
~ Can QAnon survive another 'Great Disappointment' on March 4? History suggests it might
~ The Texas blackouts showed how climate extremes threaten energy systems across the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter