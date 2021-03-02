Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Super shoes: Explaining athletics’ new technological arms race

By Jonathan Taylor, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise, Teesside University
Share this article
In the 1960s, when traditional cinder athletics tracks were replaced by spongy, synthetic surfaces, endurance running experienced a revolution. Long distance runners began clocking far faster times on the synthetic tracks, smashing multiple world records in the process.

Today, another revolution is afoot: the development of the so-called “super shoe”, which is driving another spike of record toppling in endurance running. The new shoe technology was introduced to road running in 2016 and track running in 2019,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The misty beauty of Jamaica’s Blue Mountains captured on camera
~ Lifting lockdown: how much should we listen to the views of business?
~ Hikikomori artists – how Japan's extreme recluses find creativity and self-discovery in isolation
~ Hong Kong: 'patriotism test' for public officials shows China's increasing assertiveness
~ Parkinson's disease: blood changes may occur years before diagnosis
~ Tobacco killed 500,000 Americans in 2020 – is it time to control cigarette-makers?
~ What's in a name for a vaccine campaign? Maybe the end of the pandemic
~ COVID-19 costs could push hospitals to rethink billions of dollars in wasted supplies
~ Can QAnon survive another 'Great Disappointment' on March 4? History suggests it might
~ The Texas blackouts showed how climate extremes threaten energy systems across the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter