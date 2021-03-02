Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three possible futures for global climate scepticism

By Eloise Harding, Teaching Fellow in Politics, University of Southampton
Climate change scepticism has been present in politics for as long as climate change itself. Part of a wider outlook of environmental scepticism, it encompasses a range of views from outright denial that the world is warming through to attempts to downplay or sideline the risks stemming from a changing climate.

For most of its history, climate scepticism was a niche political tendency, and where it did exist the more vocal forms tended to be the minority. But an increasingly globalised world…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


