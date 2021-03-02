Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists have found dust from the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs inside the crater it left

By Queenie Hoi Shan Chan, Lecturer in Earth Sciences, Royal Holloway
More than 99% of all organisms that have ever lived on Earth are now extinct. Most of these just died out quietly. However, in Earth’s history there have been five major mass extinction events – known as the big five – during which many species became extinct at the same time.

Each of the big five events caused at least a 40% loss of all species on Earth.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


