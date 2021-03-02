Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Groundbreaking RSF complaint holds Crown Prince and other Saudi officials responsible for Khashoggi murder and persecution of journalists as crimes against humanity

NewsReporters without Borders (RSF) has filed a criminal complaint with the German Public Prosecutor General targeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other high-ranking Saudi officials responsible for crimes against humanity. The complaint reveals the widespread and systematic nature of the persecution of journalists in Saudi Arabia, in particular the arbitrary detention of 34 journalists and the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.


© Reporters without borders -


