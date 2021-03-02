Indonesian-made COVID-19 breathalyser sensitivity comparable to RT-PCR
By Dian Kesumapramudya Nurputra, Secretary of Post-Graduate Program of Clinical Medicine Science, Lecturer & Paediatrician in Department of Child Health, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Kuwat Triyana, Associate Professor, Physics, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Teguh Haryo Sasongko, Associate Professor, Perdana University RCSI School of Medicine; Peneliti dan anggota The Cochrane Collaboration, organisasi ilmiah berbasis bukti medis dan kesehatan; Deputy Director, Perdana University Center for Research Excellence, Perdana University
GeNose C19 works like an electronic nose which generally mimicks the mechanism of human nose. It recognizes an object characterized by a distinctive response patterns detected by a sensory system.
- Tuesday, March 2nd 2021