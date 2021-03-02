Tolerance.ca
Indonesia can earn US$14 billion from old mobile phones and other e-waste in 2040

By M Akbar Rhamdhani, Professor in Extractive Metallurgy and Metals Recycling, Swinburne University of Technology
Indonesia is the fourth-most-populous country and one of the largest electronics consumers in the world. As a result, it has a sizeable share of used electronics and electrical equipment, known as e-waste.

This e-waste ranges from end-of-life mobile phones, tablets, laptops, personal computers and batteries, to televisions and white goods such as refrigerators and washing…


© The Conversation -


