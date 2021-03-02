Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian media is failing to cover domestic violence in the right way: new research

By Effie Karageorgos, Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Amy Boyle, PhD Candidate, University of Wollongong
Share this article
We looked at newspaper coverage over 20 years and found 78% of articles portrayed domestic violence as isolated incidents in relationships, rather than a systemic issue.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Michael Gudinski: how a titan of the industry shaped Australian music for five decades
~ Hong Kong: 47 Charged Under Abusive Security Law
~ Australia: Urgently Address Aged Care Abuse
~ Josh Frydenberg has the opportunity to transform Australia, permanently lowering unemployment
~ Birds on beaches are under attack from dogs, photographers and four-wheel drives. Here's how you can help them
~ Framing Britney Spears shows star power is shifting to the audience
~ Do I need to register for a COVID vaccine? How will I know when it's my turn? Vaccine rollout questions answered
~ US: House Should Not Pass Policing Bill Without Changes
~ Water markets are not perfect, but vital to the future of the Murray-Darling Basin
~ Ontario’s digital health program has a data quality problem, despite billions in spending
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter