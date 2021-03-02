Tolerance.ca
Michael Gudinski: how a titan of the industry shaped Australian music for five decades

By Liz Giuffre, Senior Lecturer in Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Record label chief, promoter, TV producer, Michael Gudinski's career stretched from Skyhooks to signing Kylie Minogue to charity feats and nurturing today's talent on TV music shows such as the ABC's The Sound.


