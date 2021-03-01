Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Do I need to register for a COVID vaccine? How will I know when it's my turn? Vaccine rollout questions answered

By Natasha Yates, Assistant Professor, General Practice, Bond University
Most of us don't know yet when or where we'll receive our COVID vaccination. But particularly as there's a risk of scams, it's important to be clear on how this process will (and won't) play out.


© The Conversation


