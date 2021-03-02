Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Urgently Address Aged Care Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident looks out from the window of the Florence Aged Care Facility amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia August 17, 2020. © REUTERS/Sandra Sanders The Australian government should immediately act on the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety to improve rights protections for older people, Human Rights Watch said today. The commission, in its final report released on March 1, 2021, called for the government to fundamentally reform the aged care system to refocus on the support needs…


