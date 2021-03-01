Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario’s digital health program has a data quality problem, despite billions in spending

By Linying Dong, Professor, Ted Rogers School of Information Technology Management, Ryerson University
Karim Keshavjee, Assistant Professor, Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto
Digital health can improve care, but in Ontario, health data are still fragmented, despite billions of dollars spent over the last two decades to enable fast and secure exchange of health information.


