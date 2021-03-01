Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Naples memorialized its 17th century plague with a festival for healing, and so should we after COVID-19

By Keith Johnston, Adjunct Lecturer in History, Algoma University
Share this article
As the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic approaches, it might be time to consider how our modern age wants to remember this plague.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Birds on beaches are under attack from dogs, photographers and four-wheel drives. Here's how you can help them
~ Framing Britney Spears shows star power is shifting to the audience
~ Do I need to register for a COVID vaccine? How will I know when it's my turn? Vaccine rollout questions answered
~ US: House Should Not Pass Policing Bill Without Changes
~ Water markets are not perfect, but vital to the future of the Murray-Darling Basin
~ Ontario’s digital health program has a data quality problem, despite billions in spending
~ Closing schools: how to make a rational decision?
~ Why using reconciliation to pass Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill violates the original purpose of the process
~ How Arctic sea ducks develop herd immunity from avian cholera
~ Delays in reporting alleged rapes are common — even years later. This isn't a barrier to justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter