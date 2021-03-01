Delays in reporting alleged rapes are common — even years later. This isn't a barrier to justice
By Bri Lee, PhD student, University of Sydney
Jonathan Crowe, Professor of Law, Bond University
Rachael Burgin, Lecturer in Law, Swinburne University of Technology
There are many legitimate reasons why survivors of sexual violence may not immediately report to police. But a delay in reporting, in itself, should not affect the credibility of the allegations.
- Monday, March 1st 2021