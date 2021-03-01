Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Authorities must investigate raid and killings at presidential contender’s house

Share this article
Responding to a raid by Chadian security forces on the house of opposition presidential candidate Yaya Dillo and the subsequent killing of at least two members of his family, Abdoulaye Diarra, Amnesty International’s Central Africa researcher, said:


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Closing schools: how to make a rational decision?
~ Why using reconciliation to pass Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill violates the original purpose of the process
~ How Arctic sea ducks develop herd immunity from avian cholera
~ Delays in reporting alleged rapes are common — even years later. This isn't a barrier to justice
~ Before we introduce vaccine passports we need to know how they'll be used
~ Stuck in the past: why Australian heritage practice falls short of what the public expects
~ We asked children around the world what they knew about COVID. This is what they said
~ A degree promises a better life but social mobility has a downside too
~ Street art in a white cube: Rone at Geelong Gallery marries ephemeral beauty with a proven formula
~ Life on the hidden doughnuts of the Great Barrier Reef is also threatened by climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter