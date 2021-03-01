Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How watching TV in lockdown can be good for you – according to science

By Christian van Nieuwerburgh, Professor of Coaching and Positive Psychology, University of East London
Kirsty Gardiner, Lecturer in Positive Psychology, University of East London
It’s easy to feel guilty when you’re lazing around in front of the TV in your pyjamas, eating ice cream straight out of the tub. But it’s not an unusual activity in lockdown. The extended nature of the pandemic has turned attention to the impact that it is having on our collective mental health.

Many mental health organisations have proposed strategies to protect mental health, such…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


