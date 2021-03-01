Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Tunisians are still out on the streets -- a decade after the 'Dignity Revolution'

By Saerom Han, Honorary Research Fellow, University of Aberdeen
Andrea Teti, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of Aberdeen
Pamela Abbott, Director of the Centre for Global Development and Professor in the School of Education, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
It has been 10 years since nation-wide protests in Tunisia led to the ousting of Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and his regime. Ben Ali led Tunisia for 23 years. Tunisia’s “Dignity Revolution” marked the first time a long-standing Arab autocrat was removed by a mass uprising.

The protests were driven by unemployment, food inflation, corruption, lack of political…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar’s bloody Sunday sees highest death toll so far at hands of security forces
~ Nepal’s progressive COVID-19 vaccine campaign plagued by ‘infodemic’
~ How watching TV in lockdown can be good for you – according to science
~ Why breastfed babies have improved immune development – new findings
~ Traditional healers in South Africa are exposed to infection, but few can get protective gear
~ Small things can save lives: coping with COVID-19 in resource-scarce hospitals
~ Why fines and jail time won't change the behaviour of Ghana's minibus drivers
~ Inside the Ocean 100 – small group of wealthy sea-based companies worth as much as Mexico
~ How COVID-19 has changed the way we give birth
~ Nuclear fusion: building a star on Earth is hard, which is why we need better materials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter