Why Tunisians are still out on the streets -- a decade after the 'Dignity Revolution'
By Saerom Han, Honorary Research Fellow, University of Aberdeen
Andrea Teti, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of Aberdeen
Pamela Abbott, Director of the Centre for Global Development and Professor in the School of Education, University of Aberdeen
It has been 10 years since nation-wide protests in Tunisia led to the ousting of Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and his regime. Ben Ali led Tunisia for 23 years. Tunisia’s “Dignity Revolution” marked the first time a long-standing Arab autocrat was removed by a mass uprising.
The protests were driven by unemployment, food inflation, corruption, lack of political…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 1st 2021