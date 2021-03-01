Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inside the Ocean 100 – small group of wealthy sea-based companies worth as much as Mexico

By John Virdin, Director, Ocean Policy Program, Duke University
Henrik Österblom, Professor of Environmental Science, Stockholm University
Jean-Baptiste Jouffray, Postdoctoral Researcher in Marine Ecology, Stockholm University
The volume of goods transported by container shipping each year has quadrupled since 2000, and almost one million kilometres of submarine cables have been laid on the seafloor in that time, which now carry almost all international telecommunications. The energy generated by offshore wind farms has increased 400-fold in the past two decades, and the volume of farmed seafood has grown by 5% on average each year.

During the same time period, most major discoveries of oil and gas deposits have been made offshore and around 1.4 million square kilometres of the seabed has been leased for…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


