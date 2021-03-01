Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID-19 has changed the way we give birth

By Alison Edwards, Visiting Lecturer, Midwifery, Birmingham City University
COVID-19 has changed how we give birth, where we give birth, and who is present when we give birth. The effects of these changes are yet to be fully understood, and while the experience of childbearing has become more difficult in many ways during the pandemic, there may also be some benefits in the long term.

Childbirth is a time when women can feel particularly vulnerable. But they can find comfort in having capable and reassuring figures to provide them with support and motivation, and never more so than when labour takes a long time or is more complicated than usual.

Midwives…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


