Chatbots that resurrect the dead: legal experts weigh in on ‘disturbing’ technology
By Edina Harbinja, Senior Lecturer in Media/Privacy Law, Aston University
Lilian Edwards, Professor of Law, Innovation & Society, Newcastle Law School, Newcastle University
Marisa McVey, Research fellow, Aston University
It was recently revealed that in 2017 Microsoft patented a chatbot which, if built, would digitally resurrect the dead. Using AI and machine learning, the proposed chatbot would bring our digital persona back to life for our family and friends to talk to. When pressed on the technology, Microsoft representatives admitted that the chatbot was “disturbing”, and that there were currently…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 1st 2021