Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chatbots that resurrect the dead: legal experts weigh in on ‘disturbing’ technology

By Edina Harbinja, Senior Lecturer in Media/Privacy Law, Aston University
Lilian Edwards, Professor of Law, Innovation & Society, Newcastle Law School, Newcastle University
Marisa McVey, Research fellow, Aston University
It was recently revealed that in 2017 Microsoft patented a chatbot which, if built, would digitally resurrect the dead. Using AI and machine learning, the proposed chatbot would bring our digital persona back to life for our family and friends to talk to. When pressed on the technology, Microsoft representatives admitted that the chatbot was “disturbing”, and that there were currently…


© The Conversation -


