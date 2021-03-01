Tolerance.ca
Cabinet minister 'categorically' denies historical rape allegation: Morrison

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Scott Morrison has said the cabinet minister accused of historical rape denies the allegation “categorically”.

As calls for an inquiry into the alleged assault continued, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull urged the man to identify himself.

“I think for the sake of his colleagues, the government, everybody – he should front up and state who it is,” Turnbull told the ABC’s 7.30.

Facing a barrage of questions about the issue at his news conference on the aged care royal commission report, Morrison insisted the matter should rest firmly with the police – even…


