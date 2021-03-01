We're sleeping more in lockdown, but the quality is worse
By Jakke Tamminen, Lecturer in Psychology, Royal Holloway
Rebecca Crowley, Phd Candidate, Psychology, Royal Holloway
As the pandemic spread in 2020 and nations entered lockdown, many people noticed their sleep patterns changing. On social media celebrities started recording bedtime stories to help people fall asleep, while on Twitter #cantsleep was trending regularly.
A year into the pandemic, sleep scientists are beginning to understand how our sleep has changed, and what the implications may be for people’s wellbeing.
