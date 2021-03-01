Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're sleeping more in lockdown, but the quality is worse

By Jakke Tamminen, Lecturer in Psychology, Royal Holloway
Rebecca Crowley, Phd Candidate, Psychology, Royal Holloway
Share this article
As the pandemic spread in 2020 and nations entered lockdown, many people noticed their sleep patterns changing. On social media celebrities started recording bedtime stories to help people fall asleep, while on Twitter #cantsleep was trending regularly.

A year into the pandemic, sleep scientists are beginning to understand how our sleep has changed, and what the implications may be for people’s wellbeing.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Businesses say they want to tackle inequalities but they need more data to take action
~ Cabinet minister 'categorically' denies historical rape allegation: Morrison
~ Journalism: digital giants paying for content is good news, but will it support local press?
~ Poor vaccine take-up in BAME communities is not just down to hesitancy
~ Baby infected with coronavirus in the womb — new study
~ Why do flowers smell?
~ What the Bible's approach to history can teach us about America's glory and shame
~ What the mythical figure of Şahmeran in Turkey represents and why activists use it
~ What's really driving coal power's demise?
~ 6 COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter