Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Baby infected with coronavirus in the womb — new study

By Mehreen Zaigham, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Obstetric & Gynecology, Skåne University Hospital, Lund University
Share this article
A pregnant woman with suspected COVID-19 was rushed by ambulance to Skåne University Hospital, in Malmo, Sweden, suffering from sudden severe abdominal pain. The doctors noticed that the unborn infant had an abnormally low heart rate, which can be a sign that the baby is not getting enough oxygen.

The doctors performed an emergency caesarean section and delivered the baby within minutes. Blood tests from the baby confirmed it had severely low oxygen, and throat swabs showed that both mother and baby were suffering from COVID.

Using throat swabs from the mother and the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Businesses say they want to tackle inequalities but they need more data to take action
~ Cabinet minister 'categorically' denies historical rape allegation: Morrison
~ Journalism: digital giants paying for content is good news, but will it support local press?
~ We're sleeping more in lockdown, but the quality is worse
~ Poor vaccine take-up in BAME communities is not just down to hesitancy
~ Why do flowers smell?
~ What the Bible's approach to history can teach us about America's glory and shame
~ What the mythical figure of Şahmeran in Turkey represents and why activists use it
~ What's really driving coal power's demise?
~ 6 COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter