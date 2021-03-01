Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Bible's approach to history can teach us about America's glory and shame

By Mark K. George, Professor of Bible and Ancient Systems of Thought, Iliff School of Theology
Share this article
The New York Times' 1619 project and Donald Trump's 1776 Commission had very different interpretations of US history. Similarly, the Bible has more than one narrative


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Businesses say they want to tackle inequalities but they need more data to take action
~ Cabinet minister 'categorically' denies historical rape allegation: Morrison
~ Journalism: digital giants paying for content is good news, but will it support local press?
~ We're sleeping more in lockdown, but the quality is worse
~ Poor vaccine take-up in BAME communities is not just down to hesitancy
~ Baby infected with coronavirus in the womb — new study
~ Why do flowers smell?
~ What the mythical figure of Şahmeran in Turkey represents and why activists use it
~ What's really driving coal power's demise?
~ 6 COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter