Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's really driving coal power's demise?

By David Drake, Assistant Professor of Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Operations Management, University of Colorado Boulder
Jeffrey York, Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, University of Colorado Boulder
Share this article
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


People often point to plunging natural gas prices as the reason U.S. coal-fired power plants have been shutting down at a faster pace in recent years. However, new research shows two other forces had a much larger effect: federal regulation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Businesses say they want to tackle inequalities but they need more data to take action
~ Cabinet minister 'categorically' denies historical rape allegation: Morrison
~ Journalism: digital giants paying for content is good news, but will it support local press?
~ We're sleeping more in lockdown, but the quality is worse
~ Poor vaccine take-up in BAME communities is not just down to hesitancy
~ Baby infected with coronavirus in the womb — new study
~ Why do flowers smell?
~ What the Bible's approach to history can teach us about America's glory and shame
~ What the mythical figure of Şahmeran in Turkey represents and why activists use it
~ 6 COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter