6 COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive
By William G. Bain, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Georgios D. Kitsios, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Tomeka L. Suber, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
A year after it became clear that COVID-19 was becoming a pandemic, there is still no cure, but doctors have several innovative treatments. Some are keeping patients out of the hospital entirely.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 1st 2021