Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive

By William G. Bain, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Georgios D. Kitsios, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Tomeka L. Suber, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
A year after it became clear that COVID-19 was becoming a pandemic, there is still no cure, but doctors have several innovative treatments. Some are keeping patients out of the hospital entirely.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


