Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four COVID-related skin complaints everyone should look out for

By Vassilios Vassiliou, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Cardiovascular Medicine, University of East Anglia
Subothini Sara Selvendran, Visiting Researcher in Medicine, University of East Anglia
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, a dry cough, and losing your sense of taste and smell. Other signs that are frequently seen include headaches, muscle and joint pain, nasal congestion, and fatigue.

A less common symptom are rashes of various forms. These have been slower to be reported, partly due to the wide variety that have appeared in COVID-19 patients, making it more challenging to establish a consistent correlation.

Nevertheless, knowing how COVID-19 affects…


© The Conversation -


