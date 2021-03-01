Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

4 key takeaways from the aged care royal commission's final report

By Stephen Duckett, Director, Health Program, Grattan Institute
Anika Stobart, Associate, Grattan Institute
The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety’s final report into aged care has laid out an extensive plan to overhaul Australia’s aged-care system.

Among the 148 recommendations, the report calls for a new system underpinned by a rights-based Act, funding based on need, and much stronger regulation and transparency.



Over two years, through more than 10,500 submissions and 600 witnesses, the two commissioners heard extensive evidence of a system in crisis.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


