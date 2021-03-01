Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New coronavirus variant: here is what scientists know about B1525

By Sharon Peacock, Director, COVID-19 genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) and Professor of Public Health & Microbiology, University of Cambridge
Share this article
A coronavirus variant called B1525 has become one of the most recent additions to the global variant watch list and has been included in the list of variants under investigation by Public Health England.

Scientists are keeping a watchful eye on this variant because it has several mutations in the gene that makes the spike protein – the part of the virus that latches onto human cells. These changes include the presence of the increasingly well-known mutation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Businesses say they want to tackle inequalities but they need more data to take action
~ Cabinet minister 'categorically' denies historical rape allegation: Morrison
~ Journalism: digital giants paying for content is good news, but will it support local press?
~ We're sleeping more in lockdown, but the quality is worse
~ Poor vaccine take-up in BAME communities is not just down to hesitancy
~ Baby infected with coronavirus in the womb — new study
~ Why do flowers smell?
~ What the Bible's approach to history can teach us about America's glory and shame
~ What the mythical figure of Şahmeran in Turkey represents and why activists use it
~ What's really driving coal power's demise?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter