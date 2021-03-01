Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Human Rights Commission’s Integrity in Jeopardy

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, January 10, 2021.  © Photo by Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – The Nepal government should immediately withdraw an ordinance that undermines the independence of constitutional human rights bodies and rescind recent appointments that were made without consultation or parliamentary approval, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), and Amnesty International said today. These government actions undermine public trust and confidence in the integrity of the judiciary and other constitutional…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Businesses say they want to tackle inequalities but they need more data to take action
~ Cabinet minister 'categorically' denies historical rape allegation: Morrison
~ Journalism: digital giants paying for content is good news, but will it support local press?
~ We're sleeping more in lockdown, but the quality is worse
~ Poor vaccine take-up in BAME communities is not just down to hesitancy
~ Baby infected with coronavirus in the womb — new study
~ Why do flowers smell?
~ What the Bible's approach to history can teach us about America's glory and shame
~ What the mythical figure of Şahmeran in Turkey represents and why activists use it
~ What's really driving coal power's demise?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter