Human Rights Observatory

Royal Commission confronts Morrison government with call for aged care tax levy

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety has recommended a levy to help fund aged care on a sustainable basis, and given the federal government two radically different options for running a reformed system.

Releasing the multi-volume report on Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison played down the prospect of the government adopting the levy proposal, which would go against its mantra of not raising tax.

The commission’s long-awaited final report, titled Care, Dignity and Respect, with 148 recommendations, complicates the government’s already massive task in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


