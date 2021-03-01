Tolerance.ca
Turkey: Violation of Osman Kavala’s Rights Intensifies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Osman Kavala © 2017 Private (Istanbul) – The Turkish government’s failure to comply with a binding European Court of Human Rights order to release the human rights defender Osman Kavala should prompt Council of Europe action against Turkey, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, and the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project said today. The three nongovernmental organizations presented the recommendation in a submission to the Committee of Ministers, the Council of Europe’s intergovernmental body responsible for overseeing the implementation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


