Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Pass Bill Enabling Return of Stolen Assets

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The building that houses the French National Assembly, the lower house of France’s bicameral Parliament, June 22, 2014.  © 2014 Dennis Jarvis (Paris) – France’s National Assembly should approve a bill to require the government to return assets looted by corrupt foreign officials to the people of the county where the money was stolen, Human Rights Watch said today. The bill is scheduled for a vote on March 2, 2021. Members of Parliament should improve the restitution process so that it is fully transparent and independent. “French courts are at the vanguard of holding…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A closer look into the Chinese political discussion on Clubhouse
~ Renewables need land – and lots of it. That poses tricky questions for regional Australia
~ The Boy Who Talked to Dogs: a story of trauma brought to the stage with honesty and grace
~ Royal Commission confronts Morrison government with call for aged care tax levy
~ Turkey: Violation of Osman Kavala’s Rights Intensifies
~ New Podcast Series: Speaking Truth to Power
~ Sudan: Unlawful Detentions by Rapid Support Forces
~ I asked hundreds of people about their biggest life decisions. Here's what I learned
~ Playing Beatie Bow is brought to thundering life in a joyous stage production
~ How can governments communicate with multicultural Australians about COVID vaccines? It's not as simple as having a poster in their language
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter