How can governments communicate with multicultural Australians about COVID vaccines? It's not as simple as having a poster in their language
By Holly Seale, Associate professor, UNSW
Abela Mahimbo, Lecturer in Public Health, University of Technology Sydney
Ben Harris-Roxas, Associate Professor, UNSW
Nadia Chaves, Casual Academic, La Trobe University
Our new research found gaps in COVID information available to culturally and linguistically diverse communities. But there are ways we can improve — because community ownership is crucial.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 28, 2021