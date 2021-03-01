Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can governments communicate with multicultural Australians about COVID vaccines? It's not as simple as having a poster in their language

By Holly Seale, Associate professor, UNSW
Abela Mahimbo, Lecturer in Public Health, University of Technology Sydney
Ben Harris-Roxas, Associate Professor, UNSW
Nadia Chaves, Casual Academic, La Trobe University
Our new research found gaps in COVID information available to culturally and linguistically diverse communities. But there are ways we can improve — because community ownership is crucial.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


